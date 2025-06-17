A driving force in Omagh’s ever-evolving music scene

IF YOU’VE had even a toe in Omagh’s music scene over the past two decades, chances are you’ve come across Matt McGlinn – whether on stage, in the studio, or guiding the next generation from behind a guitar.

A well-known figure since the mid-2000s, Matt’s musical journey began long before the bright lights and packed venues. In fact, it started in his family home, listening to his father, Kieran, strum songs on an acoustic guitar.

“I’ve loved music for as long as I remember, and some of my earliest memories are hearing my dad play songs on his guitar,” said Matt.

But it wasn’t until a particular televised rock show lit a fire in him that his future started to take shape.

“I knew I wanted to be a musician when I saw a recording of Guns N’ Roses play a live show in France. It was the drums and Matt Sorum I thought were really cool, but when I mentioned playing the drums, my parents weren’t massive fans of that, and instead I picked up a guitar.”

From there, the obsession grew. With only the odd chord or riff shown by his dad, Matt taught himself, immersing in music daily. His stomping grounds were Ricky Meyler’s music shop just off Foundry Lane and Route 66 record shop on Market Street, where he first discovered the blues legends Stevie Ray Vaughan and Albert King, and picked up albums by his lifelong favourites, Radiohead.

At Omagh CBS, Matt’s musical path crossed with Ronan Mullan and the Donnelly brothers, Niall and Liam – the start of a long and fruitful collaboration. The group formed Freerider, a band that gigged across Ireland in the mid-to-late 2000s before eventually evolving into the high-energy wedding and function outfit Rockets.

Matt remembers that time fondly, saying, “At that time the North’s music scene was thriving with bands like A Plastic Rose and And So I Watch You From A Far, and it was great to be a part of it. There was also a great scene in Omagh with gigs being put on by Terry McClean and Andy Cook where young bands were given a chance to play original songs. Bebo and Myspace were full of young bands from Omagh, and there were a few that really stood out, like Colenso Parade with Philly Taggart.”

As the 2010s rolled in, Matt kept the momentum going, gigging, touring, and eventually moving to Belfast. There, he landed roles at two of the city’s most iconic music shops: The now-closed Marcus Music on Royal Avenue, and the legendary Matchetts Music on Wellington Place. It was here that his musical curiosity took another turn.

Between selling gear and chatting with musicians from all walks of life, Matt began recording his own material and that of his band. His interest in music production took root. At the same time, he found a new love for traditional Irish music, regularly taking part in sessions throughout Belfast.

Returning to his roots in Omagh, Matt turned to teaching guitar and eventually co-founded The Guitar Studio with fellow musician Owen McNulty. Nestled in Old Market Place, the studio offers more than just lessons. It’s a creative hub, featuring a recording studio, masterclasses, and even a guitar accessory shop.

“I always ask my students about their favourite music, and I like them to learn stuff that they like,” said Matt. “It’s an amazing thing watching young people develop their own voice on the guitar. I have been teaching now for a good few years, and I still enjoy it.”

But Matt’s influence doesn’t stop at the classroom door. As a producer, he’s helped shape the sound of many local acts, working with names like Barry Kirwan, Ciara Fox, Aiden Scott Brown, Dermott Taggart, and Andrew Dolan.

“I love producing; it is so collaborative and fun, and when you hear the finished track of something you’ve been working on and the artist likes it, it’s a brilliant feeling,” he said.

And there’s no sign of him slowing down.

“I’ve been very lucky to work with all different types of musicians and explore different genres, from folk to rock to country, and I really enjoy it. This year I have some exciting projects I am working on, including with Dominic Kirwan and more music from the talented multi-instrumentalist Aiden Scott Brown.”

Whether he’s on stage, behind the mixing desk, or sitting across from a student learning their first chords, Matt McGlinn continues to be a driving force in Omagh’s ever-evolving music scene.