A festive selection of Christmas entertainment for all the family

WITH the 2022 Christmas season fully underway, the Strule Arts Centre is full of festive cheer – and entertainment for the whole family!

Taking place this evening (Thursday), all the way through to Saturday, December 10, Hazel Wand Theatre School are proudly presenting ‘A Christmas Carol – The Musical’.

Prepare to be festively dazzled as the seniors perform this wonderfully witty re-telling of Dicken’s tale of redemption.

On Saturday, December 10, Santa Claus and a very helpful elf will be tucked away in Strule Arts Centre, ready to welcome children and families and provide a magical Christmas experience.

Santa’s Stories are group sessions that will last 30 minutes, and then each family will have the opportunity to meet Santa, and take a picture at the end.

Enjoy taking part in the Elf trail en route to see Santa for a chance to win some fabulous prizes. We’d also like to give a gentle reminder to parents when booking to please fill in the extra boxes just for your children to get a special Santa shout-out for your child!

This year, Santa, himself, has specified some pretty good cheer, as he has heard a large number of children have been especially good.

‘Sensitive Santa’ slots last ten minutes, with a maximum of six people in each family or group.

It’s a chance for the whole family to enjoy some quality time together, with low levels of music, minimal queuing, and the opportunity when booking online to tell us everything we need to know about your child to ensure they enjoy their visit. For example, any ‘dos and don’ts’ for your child, to help them feel at ease – and anything else that we will need to be aware of.

Where Christmas begins

The annual ‘Brass and Voice Christmas Festival’ is where Christmas begins for many people, with Bob Quick, Gerarda McCann and guests.

On Thursday, December 15 at 8pm, Strabane Brass Band, Omagh Music Society – a cross-community choir, established in 1972 – will join the Omagh Academy Brass Band for a special concert, filled with the sounds of the mighty brass bands and beautiful harmonies.

This is your chance to sit back and enjoy ‘O Holy Night’ and other carols with Rudolph and friends.

On Friday, December 16, Christmas classics, and the off-the-cuff humour will take you back to the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas to recreate Rat Pack Christmas Special.

The Rat Pack epitomised cool in the 1960s.

Their impromptu sell-out shows caused a stir, and attracted the rich and famous.

Direct from London’s Leicester Square Theatre, the O2 and a Royal Command Performance, David Alacey – Lovejoy and Inspector Alleyn – stars as Frank Sinatra, alongside Paul Drakeley as Dean Martin. They are joined by former Eastenders star, Des Coleman as Sammy Davis Jnr, in the original Rat Pack show, now celebrating its 22 record-breaking year.

Expect all the great hits: ‘My Way’, ‘Mr Bojangles’, ‘New York New York, Amore’, ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, and seasonal classics, such as ‘Walking in a Winter Wonderland’, ‘Let It Snow’, and more.

Joining them on stage is ‘Marilyn Monroe’, who will be performing many of the great songs associated with Marilyn including: ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’ and ‘My Heart Belongs To Daddy’. She will also recreate an historic moment in Rat Pack history, by serenading a member of the audience with a special performance of ‘Happy Birthday’.

The children’s favourite singer, Tom Sweeney, is also making a welcome return to the Strule Arts Centre for his annual show of seasonal songs for all the family on Saturday, December 17.

“I can’t wait to share the songs of Christmas with families at the Strule Arts Centre once again,” Tom says. “It’s my favourite show of the year.”

Generations of children have grown up with Tom’s songs as an integral part of their childhood, and many of the parents bringing their children first sang along with Tom as primary school children themselves.

So, come along to the Strule Arts Centre for a family celebration of Christmas – young or older. There’s something for everyone here this Christmas!

Book your tickets at our website www.struleartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/, or call the Box Office on 028 8224 7831.