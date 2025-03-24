A little bit of Disney coming to an Omagh stage next month

“We will be putting as much Disney magic on the stage as we possibly can…”

The sweet taste of childhood nostalgia will soon greet audiences from Tyrone and beyond as the Golden Apples Players get ready to bring the enchanting tale as old as time, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, stage.

Featuring detailed, beautiful costumes, an authentic set and uplifting music, the Omagh drama group will grace the stage in dance, song and style each evening from Wednesday, April 2 to Saturday, April 5 at 7.30pm.

A special matinee performance will also take place on Saturday, April 5 at 2pm.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr Menken and Tim Rice.

The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including ‘Best Musical’.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.

If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

But time is running out: If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

At the heart of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is of course ‘Belle’, who wants to escape her small town life – and finds more than she ever expected possible!

The role of this inspiring princess will be shared by Sarah Fox (performing on Wednesday, April 2, Friday, April 4 and the matinee show on Saturday, April 5) and Rose Bradley (performing on Thursday, April 3 and the evening show on Saturday, April 5), while the brooding ‘Beast’ is performed by Ronan Cassidy.

Meanwhile ‘Lumiere’, played by Micky Kelly, is inviting you all to ‘be our guest!’ as he sets the play alight with hilarity – and the tightly-wound comedious clock Cogsworth is performed by the one-and-only Leanne Daly – who is also play director.

Together, the protagonists, alongside the Golden Apples’ 40-strong cast of performers ages 17-and-upwards will embark on a whirlwind adventure of spellbinding drama – and one that Leanne says is ‘too good to miss!”

“We are really looking forward to this one,” she beamed. “It is going to be just brilliant. The story of Beauty and the Beast is simply iconic, while the songs are just so loved.

“There are many big numbers in it that everyone will be able to recognise and sing along to, and the costumes are just wonderful. It will be a real treat for families.”

‘MUCH-LOVED MAGIC’

Usually Leanne, who tutors the Golden Apples Players, doesn’t perform on-stage with her students but this ‘time’ (pardon the pun…) she couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

“Cogsworth is a blast!” Leanne told the UlsterHerald.

“It’s so fun bringing this bossy, pedantic yet hilariously-funny character to life.”

Auditions for Beauty and the Beast began back in November of last year, with rehearsals commencing shortly after.

Securing their shared role of the lovable ‘Mrs Potts’ are Orlagh Devine and Orla Keaveney, splitting the role of ‘Babette’ are Caitlin McDermot and Hannah McGirr and taking on the part of ‘Madame de le Grande Bouche’ is Niamh Simmonds.

But – as is the famous phrase – time flies when you’re enjoying yourself and Leanne can’t believe that the performances are now just around the corner.

“The cast have been so lovely to work with week-after-week,” she said.

“Indeed, we have a really large cast this time round, with an additional array of people behind the scenes working hard to make this production possible.

“So order your tickets now from the Strule Arts Centre, and get ready to enjoy this enchanting, family-friendly show that is filled with the much-loved magic of Disney and has something for everyone.

“It is a tale as old as time, after all, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Tickets for Golden Apples Players’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ can be bought here: struleartscentre.co.uk/show/beauty-the-beast

Please note: Shows contain special effects such as strobe lighting and loud bangs.

l Golden Apples Players is a charity in Omagh that offers adults and young people the opportunity to train in the performing arts. Everyone is welcome to join – simply contact the group on Facebook for more information.