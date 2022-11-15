A musical masterclass in store for Holy Trinity College fundraiser

A Cookstown school has landed one of the biggest names in Irish music, as it continues its campaign to raise funds for its new school build.

Next month the legendary Mr Phil Coulter – who is Ireland’s Ambassador of Music – will take to the stage of the Glenavon House in Cookstown for the concert which will raise funds for the Holy Trinity College Foundation.

There was a palpable sense of occasion as the school unveiled its star performer in a social media last week.

“The Music Department of the College, in partnership with the Holy Trinity College Foundation have been busy planning and preparing for a forthcoming event which we are delighted to be finally announcing,” said a spokesperson for the school.

“We are thrilled that Ireland’s Ambassador of Music, Mr Phil Coulter will be performing the final night of his Autumn tour in the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown on Monday, December 19 at 7.45pm in aid of our Capital Build project. It will be a night of music, stories and memories featuring the legendary Mr Coulter, our own music students and some very special guests.

“A fantastic way to support our College and bring in the season of Christmas. We are most indebted to Phil for his support and friendship and look forward to a night which will live long in the memory and history of our school as we look forward to our new build.”

The acclaimed singer, songwriter and record producer has been celebrating his 80th birthday in style this year and just last month, he was honoured in his home town of Derry with the Freedom of the City and District.

He said the accolade was ‘Something very special from my own people from my own place’ adding ‘deep in my heart I will cherish this’.

As part of the celebration of his Freedom honour, Phil was joined by thousands of Derry folk for a rousing rendition of ‘The Town I Loved So Well’ – which he composed 50 years ago.

Last year, planning approval was granted from Mid Ulster Council for the £28.5m state-of-the-art campus at Holy Trinity College in Cookstown.

Once completed, the new school will feature flexible and personalised learning spaces, digital classrooms and vocational training, full-size Gaelic Football synthetic pitch, two multi-use games areas / handball / tennis courts, lecture theatre and multi-purpose halls.

The Holy Trinity College Foundation was set up to raise funds for the major development of the new school, and they have held a number of successful events in recent months.

*To book tickets for the Phil Coulter concert in the Glenavon Hotel, visit the Holy Trinity College Facebook page or through the ‘Eventbrite’ platform.