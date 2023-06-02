Action packed programme for Strabane Summer Jamm

THERE will be thrills and spills aplenty next month as ‘Summer Jamm’ brings action to the streets of Strabane, with a thrilling programme of daredevil activities on the agenda.

The annual event, which is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, is a major highlight for people of all ages and this year there are plenty of fun activities for adventurous youngsters who want to learn some new skills, courtesy of Urban Sports.

From BMX skills to scooter stunts, young people and adults are invited to enter the Action Sports Arena where they will have the chance to brush up on a range of new activities led by a team of expert coaches from the Urban Sports team. Aimed at anyone aged eight and above there will be 20” BMX Bikes, ramps and expert tuition to help get into the groove with freestyle BMX! There will also be stunt scooters available for anyone brave enough to take on the portable half-pipe ramp.

Or why not try out the basics of free running and parkour with Ireland’s number one parkour athlete George McGowan? George will be offering top tips and advice on how to boost your balance, strength and control with a range of parkour moves. This workshop is advised for kids of six years to adults.

Looking ahead to the event, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Sandra Duffy, said the festival offered a fantastic array of activities. “The main attraction at Summer Jamm is the family-friendly programme, which has something for young people of all ages. It’s a great opportunity to learn new skills and perhaps discover new talent.”

The Urban Sports drop-in workshops and activities are taking place in Castle Street from 12noon – 5pm. Find out more about the full Strabane Summer Jamm programme at www.derrystrabane.com/summerjamm