All Folk’d Up take to Omagh and Eskra as part of Christmas tour

Tyrone rockers ‘All Folk’d Up’ are back – and the band, who will be performing in Omagh next week, have vowed to ‘play harder than ever’ in memory of their beloved bandmate and brother, Barry Mohan, who sadly lost his life in a car crash in October.

The Aughnacloy-based band were formed by Pauric Mohan while the singer was studying for his music degree in Dublin, and they have garnered a reputation as one of the best new-wave bands operating on the Irish circuit, playing a fushion of Irish traditional, rock, trance and dance music. The boys are now back on the road, and they currently performing all over Ireland this Christmas period, including shows in Omagh, Eskra, and Cookstown.

The band told the UH, “We dearly miss Barry, and know that we need to play harder than ever before in his memory, making sure that his music and the music we have written and played together will live on.

Advertisement

“We are overwhelmed with the support that we have received for our dear friend and brother.”

While the band are looking forward to playing all over Ireland this festive season, the Aughnacloy lads are particularly excited for their Tyrone shows, which will see them performing to audiences in The Mellon Country Inn, Omagh on December 9; Time, Cookstown on December 23; and the Bridge Tavern, Eskra on December 26.

“While we are looking forward to all our Christmas dates throughout December and returning to all those great venues across Ireland, we are especially looking forward to our three Tyrone gigs,” says the band’s lead guitarist, Ryan Kelly. Following their Christmas dates – and after a short break in January – the band will be heading to America to perform on an Irish cruise, setting sail from Fort Lauderdale and making their way to the Bahamas, Jamaica and onwards to the Cayman Islands.

With a UK tour also in the pipeline upon their return, make sure you catch them live this festive season for an unforgetable night of music, craic and dancing.

All Folk’d Up’s full tour dates are listed below…

December 9 – Mellon Country Inn, Omagh; December 16 – Bar Square, Ballina; December 17 – The Bank, Newry; December 18 – Donegal Charlies, Dungiven; December 12 – The Points, Belfast; December 22 – Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan; December 23 – Time, Cookstown; December 26 – O’Hagan’s, Eskra; December 28 – Basal Sheils Bar, Tassagh; January 1 – The Wild Duck Inn, Portglenone.

Tickets are on-sale now, and are available from ‘allfolkdup.ie’.