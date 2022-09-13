All-roaring play to prowl into Tyrone theatres this autumn

An all-singing, all-dancing, and all roaring play, ‘Born To Be Wild’, will be prowling into theatres across Tyrone this autumn – and it promises to be an animal-tastic affair for all the kids to enjoy.

The roarsome family-focused production will take place at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Saturday, September 17 at both 1pm and 3pm, and Craic Theatre, Dungannon, on Sunday, October 16, at 2pm and 4pm.

The purrfect plot features, Henrietta, a clever young hippo, who is always asking, ‘why?’

She sets out on an adventure through the jungle, and is joined by some new friends along the way.

‘Eddie Elephant’, ‘Gilbert Giraffe’ and ‘Zara Zebra’ all join Henrietta, each one seeking their heart’s desires.

They sing and dance through their journey to meet the ‘Wise Old Lion’ – but what will they discover when they get there?

What challenges will they face before their journey’s end?

They’re going to need YOUR help!

Audience participation, games, riddles, sing-along songs and amazing characters are packed into this new and exciting show, brought to you by DreamWorld Promotions.

Suitable for ages one-to-10 years, tickets for this exciting show are £10 each.

‘Born to be Wild’ is the first of many family shows featuring in the Alley Theatre’s brand new ‘Autumn Programme’, which is out now.

Other family shows to look forward to are Halloween events, including ‘The Teddy, The Witch and The Pumpkin’, ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’, ‘The Addams Family 2’, and ‘Frankenstein’, plus a range of Halloween-themed workshops and trails.

Also showing this season is ‘Family Shark’ in November.

Tickets for ‘Born To Be Wild’ are available on the Alley Theatre, Strabane, and Craic Theatre websites.

You can check out Alley Theatre events by downloading the ‘Autumn Programme’, also available from the Alley Theatre, Strabane website.