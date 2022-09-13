This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

All-roaring play to prowl into Tyrone theatres this autumn

  • 13 September 2022
All-roaring play to prowl into Tyrone theatres this autumn
DreamWorld Promotions' plays are well-loved for featuring audience participation, games, riddles, sing-along songs and amazing characters, and they will be bringing their brand new show, 'Born to be Wild', to Tyrone very soon.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 13 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Play about RUC and Garda friendships comes to Strule Charity concert in memory of Jake Border game replay Garth ‘fever’ sweeps Tyrone

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY