BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Application lodged for entertainment licence at Tyrone forest

  • 16 June 2025
Application lodged for entertainment licence at Tyrone forest
Pomeroy Forest Park. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 June 2025
Less than a minute

A councillor is supporting an application for an entertainment licence at a Tyrone forest.

Sinn Fein ouncillor Donna Mullin has called on Mid Ulster District Council to fast-track approval for an entertainment licence at Pomeroy Forest Park, as the demesne is a prime venue for popular cultural events.

These include a recent ‘Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann’ traditional Irish music event.

Advertisement

Cllr Mullin referred to a schedule of applications for the granting/renewal of entertainment licences at last week’s meeting of the council’s environment committee, which indicated that such a licence has yet to be granted at Pomeroy Forest Park.

Cllr Mullin remarked: “I welcome that I see Pomeroy Forest Park in there, but it does say ‘to be confirmed’.

“I would encourage that this does be looked at sooner rather than later, as we did have the Comhaltas there a few weeks back, and it was an absolutely fantastic weekend, but unfortunately we didn’t have the entertainment licence for inside the building, so it was out in the courtyard.

“Now, it was a great night, but it would have been better, had we the entertainment licence in the building that weekend.”

Related posts:

Pomeroy man living in ‘log cabin’ given permission for new house Green light for new extension to Tyrone Orange hall Omagh band plays one last tune for much loved member

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn