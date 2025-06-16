Application lodged for entertainment licence at Tyrone forest

A councillor is supporting an application for an entertainment licence at a Tyrone forest.

Sinn Fein ouncillor Donna Mullin has called on Mid Ulster District Council to fast-track approval for an entertainment licence at Pomeroy Forest Park, as the demesne is a prime venue for popular cultural events.

These include a recent ‘Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann’ traditional Irish music event.

Advertisement

Cllr Mullin referred to a schedule of applications for the granting/renewal of entertainment licences at last week’s meeting of the council’s environment committee, which indicated that such a licence has yet to be granted at Pomeroy Forest Park.

Cllr Mullin remarked: “I welcome that I see Pomeroy Forest Park in there, but it does say ‘to be confirmed’.

“I would encourage that this does be looked at sooner rather than later, as we did have the Comhaltas there a few weeks back, and it was an absolutely fantastic weekend, but unfortunately we didn’t have the entertainment licence for inside the building, so it was out in the courtyard.

“Now, it was a great night, but it would have been better, had we the entertainment licence in the building that weekend.”