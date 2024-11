This December, Strabane’s Alley Theatre will transform into a festive wonderland of creativity as it hosts a special artisan craft fair, celebrating the work of local craftsmen and women.

Scheduled for December 1, the fair will offer visitors a chance to browse unique, handcrafted goods while supporting small-scale, local makers over mass-produced items.

The event will showcase a variety of local artisans, crafters, and designers who will display an array of handmade goods perfect for holiday gifts. From delicate jewelry and textiles to intricate pottery and woodwork, the fair emphasises the talent within the community and the value of supporting local creators.

A highlight of the artisan craft fair will be the interactive craft demonstrations, where visitors can try their hand at various crafts. Meanwhile, claywork and green woodworking sessions will provide hands-on opportunities, making it an ideal outing for families and craft enthusiasts alike.

Visitors can also join a ‘paint your own pottery’ workshop led by Sharon from The Painted Pig. Participants can choose their pottery piece, pay a small fee, and paint it on-site, with Sharon firing the pieces in time for Christmas pickup.

For a touch of seasonal magic, children can visit the upstairs grotto where Santa and Mrs Claus will be ready to take photos and collect letters to Santa.

Speaking about the event, which is being run by the Studio One Craft Centre, Leona Gallen told the Chronicle that everyone is welcome to attend the event and see the great artisinal products being made in the local area.

“There will be some fantastic goods on offer at the Artisan Craft Fair and everyone is more than welcome to come along,” said Leona. “There will be a number of craft demonstrations where people can join in and give pottery making and wood working a try.

“There will also be a free grotto where kids can give their letters to Santa and Mrs Claus.

“They will also get a chance to meet The Grinch who will be running around trying to steal Christmas cheer.”

For more information on the artisan craft fair you can visit www.alley-theatre.com