A NEW definitive biography that explores the life and thought-provoking work of poet John Montague will be launched next week.

In ‘A Poet’s Life’, acclaimed biographer Adrian Frazier offers an intimate and authoritative portrait of the Garvaghy man, drawing on over 40 years of personal friendship and exclusive access to the poet’s private papers.

Mr Montague was of Ireland’s leading poets of the late 20th century, best-known for addressing personal and societal issues while drawing from his own experiences to shape modern Irish poetry.

Now at rest in the churchyard of St Matthew’s in Garvaghy, the poet’s death in 2016 caused widespread sadness throughout the country and led to a renewed awareness of his work.

John’s poetry explored difficult topics – abortion, alcoholism, domestic violence and clerical abuse, well ahead of public discourse, offering release from personal and collective pain.

During the Troubles, he was a leading literary voice, engaging across communities to confront conflict through poetry. The vivid and candid narrative by Adrian Frazier captures John Montague’s creative evolution and legacy, and provides readers with a vital guide to one of Ireland’s poetic giants.

The new book is published by the Lilliput Press in Dublin. The author, Adrian Frazier, is a professor emeritus of the University of Galway and a member of the Royal Irish Academy.

It will be launched at an event at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghy next Thursday December 5 at 8pm.