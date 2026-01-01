Castlederg choreographer honoured by New Year’s recognition

A CASTLEDERG woman has described being recognised in the New Year’s Honours List as a ‘privilege’ beyond her dreams.

Carmel Garvey, who is dancer-in-residence and choreographer with Arts Care, a pioneering arts, health and well being charity has been awarded the BEM for her services to dance throughout the North.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, Carmel said, “Words cannot express the privilege and pride I feel having been awarded this incredible accolade. It is just beyond my dreams.

“Over the past 40 years, my work and the people I have dance with – young and old – have brought me great joy and I have been very privileged to do the work I do.”

Having graduated with a First Class Honours in the Master of Arts in Dance from the University of Limerick in June 2020, Carmel’s studies were based on investigating her work as a dance facilitator and inclusive dance practitioner in a health and social care setting.

With a passion for dance from a young age, she had coupled it alongside musical theatre and has accumulated vast experience in dance training, performance, directing and choreography.

Having worked with various musical societies and competed in international festivals, Carmel has been awarded many prestigious accolades for her excellence in dance and performance.

“In training, I received high quality mentoring from international choreographers such as Ray Jeffreys and later with Royston Maldoon,” she said.

With a wealth of experience under her belt, Carmel went on to establish her own contemporary ‘Castlederg Dance Company’.

As a result of her outstanding efforts, Carmel and her fellow dancers at the Castlederg Dance Company were granted the opportunity to perform in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London where they were crowned UK champions three consecutive years in a row.

Having completed her training in performing arts, health, fitness, yoga and meditation, Carmel went on to train in Laban Dance.

“It was through Laban dance principles that I began to couple my background in healthcare and passion for dance alongside education and environmental themes,” she said.

As a dancer-in-residence within Arts Care, Carmel choreographs and directs their four dance companies, creating choreography which depicts the importance of inclusion and delivers the voice of the dance – a message that Carmel continually strives to nurture within her practice.

Reflecting on her lifelong passion for dance, Carmel added, “Dance is a wonderful tool to cross all barriers, embracing inclusive practice and overall health and wellbeing.”