Emer’s up to high doh!

Back in February, Strabane’s own musical stand-up Emer Maguire told the Chronicle, “I can’t believe it’s taken this long” prior to her first hometown gig.

That February show went so well, that’s she’s back already, bringing her new show ‘Up to high doh’ to the Alley next month.

A popular expression round these parts and for the uninitiated, ‘up to high doh’ means ‘a very excited state’ and that certainly describes Emer’s mood in terms of coming back to the Alley.

“After a year where so much happened to me, like turning 30 and getting Covid, it all became quite overwhelming that I was literally ‘up to high doh’ so when I was writing my new show, it just had to be given that name!

“When I did the first show back in February, I had the best time. I literally loved doing that show and it has quickly become one of my favourites. The audience was just so lovely, really engaging and we all had such good craic. As soon as I got off the stage, the girls at the Alley suggested that I just had to come back and, with the reception I got, there was no doubt about it.

“Even my parents (were the same), although I did give them a bit of a hard time; but they’re used to it at this stage.” she jokes.

Emer’s new show will be just that; entirely new. She has written a raft of new material and ten new songs.This brand new show explores the human experience through Emer’s unique viewpoint, rich with relatable storytelling and songs that will make you both laugh and cry. Laugh out loud comedy intertwined with poignancy and heart — an unusual combination.

Explaining how this will differ from February, Emer offered, “This show is about me and things going wrong and ‘how it can only happen to me.’ And I’ll be drawing on that for a load of new stories, jokes and songs. This will be the first time that any of the new material will be heard in any venue and it means a lot that it’ll happen at my hometown show, which is something I’m really excited about.

“If this show goes as well as the last Strabane gig, I’ll be absolutely delighted, after having had such a wonderful experience back in February.

“It felt really special to play the Alley and, who knows, maybe I’ll be back in another nine months. As long as people keep coming to see my shows I’ll keep writing.”

Tickets for the October 8th show are now available at the Alley Theatre and priced £15.