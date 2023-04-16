Newtownstewart artist’s brand new colourful solo exhibition now on display

A NEWTOWNSTEWART native, who has created a series of paintings which will take the viewer on a thought-provoking journey of post-pandemic life through colours, has launched her latest exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

Titled ‘The Search for Light in the Darkness’, the new solo show is by Sarah Kilfedder.

Sarah produces her textural oil paintings in her studio in Omagh.

Following completion of her honours degree in 2007, the inspirational abstract artist has exhibited extensively throughout Ireland and the UK.

Sarah was a previous member of the Turner Prize-winning art group, Array Studios.

She set up the ‘Creative Drop Stop’ in Gallows Hill Community House in 2018, where she facilitated art classes for adults and children.

Her aim was to promote ‘theraplay’, eco-arts and oil painting.

The current series of paintings on display at Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre, collectively entitled ‘The Search for Light in the Darkness’, deal with post-pandemic life, the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of seeking out the positive in unprecedented circumstances.

This intriguing collection of paintings will remain on display until Saturday, May, 6. The exhibition is open for all to enjoy, and can be viewed weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 9.30am to 5pm.

Admission is free.

