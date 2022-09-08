This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Omagh man’s image wins award

  • 8 September 2022
Omagh man’s image wins award
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 8 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Omagh girl claims her ‘patch’ in the Palace A kind of interview… – Tales From The Boneyard Strabane photographer captures once in a lifetime picture Owen crowned ‘NI Young Opera Voice’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY