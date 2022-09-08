Omagh man’s image wins award

A BEAUTIFUL portrait photograph, inspired by Marilyn Monroe, and featuring echoes of rustic architecture has ensured that Aidan McAleer has – quite literally – snapped up success in a prestigious international competition.

Titled ‘Monroe Style’, the Omagh man’s image was announced as the worthy winner of the ‘Photography Category’ of the Crown Wood International Film Festival, held in the heart of Kolkata, India.

A celebration of films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres, the festival gives indie filmmakers the chance to showcase their works, while competing with other ingenious filmmakers around the world.

Advertisement

At the heart of the image is model, Alexandra Kelly, who is also one of Aidan’s closest friends, and the photo was snapped last year during a scenic trip to Downpatrick.

“It was an honour to win the Photography Category in the competition,” Aidan told the Ulster Herald. “The idea was a completely original one, devised after a conversation with Alex.

“The shot was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, and was one of the various versions of the concept that we took.

“Alex kindly travelled from Downpatrick for the shoot, and was a delight to photograph.”

This is the third award in photography that Aidan has achieved to-date; receiving prizes last year in the ‘International World Photography Awards’ for winning the ‘Landscape/Waterfall Photography’ category, and the ‘Covid Photography’ category.

“I always feel on cloud nine when I find out I’ve won awards for doing something that I love and have a passion for,” Aidan said. “I am very proud to have won multiple awards for both photography and screen-writing since 2020.”

For more information on the ‘Crown Wood International Film Festival’, please visit ‘www.crownwoodfilmfestival.com’.