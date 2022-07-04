Talented Juniper’s artwork to go on display in London

JUNIPER Mowlam, the youngest pupil at St Eugene’s Primary School, Ticur, has had her Space themed paintings accepted for exhibition at the Royal Academy in London this Summer.

Juniper, who only turned five last week, was four-years-old when she painted her bold, London-bound pieces.

“Juniper totally embraced the topic of ‘Space’ that the children were working on after Christmas,” explained her teacher, Mrs Travers.

“She called her three brightly coloured paintings: ‘My Alien Friends’.

“The strong colours, purposeful makings and friendly and welcoming sentiment of Juniper’s title caught the attention of the exhibition curators and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that they arrive safely, after they have been carefully packed and posted.”

Juniper’s work will be shown alongside pieces by other young people at the Royal Academy’s Young Artists’ Summer Show.

The exhibition features selected submissions from artists aged four to 19-years-old from all over the UK and will be on display at London’s Clore Learning Centre from July 19 to August 14.

The full catalogue of work from the young people will also be available to view online on the Royal Academy website.