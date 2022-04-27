That’s another fine mesh…

WHEN you hear the word ‘art’, chicken wire is not first thing that comes to mind. But it’s the perfect raw material for one local artist who clearly thinks otherwise.

Paul McGovern from Dromore sees artistic potential in plain, old, run-of-the-mill chicken wire, and from which emerge stunning animals, instruments and even life-sized human characters. Whatever the subject matter, Paul crafts them all, and his only rule is that every piece is distinctive.

Beginning spontaneously as a hobby ten years ago, the wire has clearly entwined Paul in its grip, and he has gone on to create over 80 bespoke pieces.

Advertisement

His first piece took the form of a harp which is a piece which holds great sentiment for him and ignited his passion and love for this beautiful and unusual form of art.

Paul’s sculptures are literally one-of-a-kind, as he makes clear, “I don’t like making something twice”.

A challenge in itself, Paul comes up with a new and distinctive ideas for each piece.

“I keep trying to do something different all the time. I enjoy the challenge of it and the art that’s in it,” he said.

The stunning intricacy and technicality involved in Paul’s work is captivating. His most complex piece took around 600 hours to create.

Paul says his most elaborate and time-consuming piece was the life-sized sculpture in memory of the late Fr Canon Breen, which resides in the prayer garden of St Dympna’s Primary School.

Advertisement

“It’s full sized and a lot of detail in it,” said Paul.

A plasterer by trade, Paul explained how his hobby took hold.

“Having to step away from work left me with a lot of free time, and nothing to fill my days,” he said. “I always need to be busy or have something to do.

“Wire art is very rewarding in the end, and you never stop learning.”

For more stunning wire creations and some inspiration for your own art project, check out Paul’s social media ‘Completely Wired’ where a gallery of all his work can be viewed and admired.

By Niamh McGovern