Ash are getting ready to rock The Copper Tap this summer

Omagh music fans are in for a treat, as iconic ‘90s Co Down band Ash will take to the stage outside the Copper Tap as part of their highly-anticipated ‘Summer Sessions’ line-up.

The former Glastonbury headliners, who have been together for more than 30 years, are one of the biggest musical acts to ever come out of the six counties.

Ash first came to prominence whilst still at school; releasing a mini album in 1994, ‘Trailer’. In fact, they had to ask their headmaster for permission to go on tour after its release!

Advertisement

However, the band’s big breakthrough came three years later, in 1997, when they released their debut full-length album, ‘1977’, which featured some of the their biggest hits, including ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Kung Fu’.

Later that year, the band became the youngest-ever act to headline Glastonbury, with their drummer having only turned 20 a few days before taking to the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Since then, Ash have become regulars at the iconic festival, and they have enjoyed success all over the world; even joining tours with U2, Oasis and Blur.

To date, they have sold more than one million albums world wide, and have even tasted success on American soil.

They will be joined in Omagh by the exciting up-and-coming Derry punk band, Touts.

That band has been making a name for themselves on the local and international circuit, playing an exciting, and sometimes political, brand of energetic punk.

They were even part of a Guardian newspaper documentary surrounding the effects that Brexit has had on the residents of Derry City.

Advertisement

Last year, they went on tour with the ‘Mod Father’ himself, Paul Weller, and have supported Fall Out Boy and Ian Brown.

Also playing at The Copper Tap is Tyrone-based singer and songwriter, ‘MCVEIGH’, who has been making music locally in the pub circuit for a few years.

Last year, the 23-year-old artist released his first all-original EP titled, ‘Comedown’, which he

wrote and recorded over

lockdown.

And opening the show will be upbeat folk-inspired group, The Reilys, who play a number of original and cover songs, and are heavily-inspired by English folk band, Mumford & Sons.

l Ash will be taking to

The Copper Tap stage on Saturday, August 12.

l Tickets are on sale now at the bar, or they can be purchased online at ‘eventbrite.com’.