Augher musician takes part in renowned Belfast festival celebrations

GIFTED Augher fiddle player, Eugene McKenna, recently performed at the Deer’s Head in Belfast as part of the 2022 ‘Harps Alive│An Chruit Bheo│Harps Leevin’ festival – a musical celebration the 230th anniversary of the landmark Harpers’ Assembly in the big city in 1792.

Joined by Derry harper, Lauren O’Neill, the pair were among more than 50 of the finest musicians, mostly harpers, who hailed from cities and counties across the North and South of Ireland, as well as across the UK.

Having opened with events in Magilligan and Mussenden Temple, the festival, which took place at the Linen Hall Library, represented five days filled with music, history and heritage.

Also serving as a recognition of the renowned works of organist and collector Edward Bunting, it was recalled on the night, that back in 1792, when the Harpers’ Assembly was first formed, 11 harpers were brought together in tuneful talent and friendship – six of whom were blind, and the eldest, being 97-year-old Denis Hempson from Derry (1695 -1807).

One of the greatest Irish traditional harpers, Mr Hempson was the only one to use the ancient way of playing – with the fingernails.