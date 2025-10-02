Award-winning comedian Dylan Moran on stage in Omagh next week

BAFTA and Perrier award-winning comedian Dylan Moran is bringing his brand new stand-up show to Omagh this autumn with choice servings of his thoughts on everything and anything – delivered with his trademark poetic panache.

Throughout the summer of 2024, Dylan traversed the highways and byways of Ireland for a ‘Work In Progress Wander’ which saw him craft hours of new material throughout 50 shows in 35 towns.

In venues ranging from the backroom of a pub in West Cork, to arts centres in Donegal, fans got a front row seat for the creative process in its unpredictable form.

The fruits of these flights of fancy have now been distilled into a brand new hour of stand-up from one of Ireland’s comedy heroes.

Audience members, please note: The show contains strong language, meaning that is it is suitable for those aged 16 and over.

Dylan Moran will take to the stage in the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Wednesday, October 8 at 8pm. Tickets are available now from the Strule Arts Centre box office from £33.