Barbeque and music on offer in Mountfield tomorrow evening

  • 19 September 2025
Justin McGurk will be performing at tomorrow's event.
MOUNTFIELD Community Centre is firing up the grills this weekend for a community barbeque and live music night that promises great food, lively entertainment and plenty of craic!

The event takes place this Saturday with the barbeque running from 7pm to 9pm, followed by a night of music and dancing.

Justin McGurk, a well-known face on the local music scene, will be taking to the stage, performing from 10pm until 12.30am, ensuring the evening continues in style.

Organisers say the event is a perfect chance for neighbours, friends, and families to come together, enjoy good company, and support their local community hub.

Tickets are now on sale in Vivo shop or can be purchased from any committee member.

With food, music and a warm community atmosphere on offer, the night is expected to draw a great crowd, so locals are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

