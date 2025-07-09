Beflast drama group bring hilarious comedy to Tyrone venues

A LEADING Belfast drama society are preparing to bring their ‘hilarious comedy’ to multiple venues in Tyrone as they continue to entertain large crowds right across the island.

Local drama enthusiasts are in for a treat when the renowned Belvoir Players group bring their new play ‘Wake In The West’ to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on Saturday, August 16 at 8pm and on Saturday, August 23 at the Craic Theatre, Coalisland.

Promising a night of absoute laughter, ‘A Wake in the West’, by Michael J Ginnelly, tells the tale of the passing of a villager.

Now that Tom Healy has drunk himself to death, his family and friends pay their respects, plan his cremation and deal with visitors to the wake who want to have their own piece of Tom.

After the events of the wake, will Tom be left to rest in peace?

“Experience the heart and humour of rural Ireland with Belvoir Players’ delightful production of “Wake in the West”,” said a spokesperson from the event.

“Join us for a heart-warming tale of community, tradition, and a little bit of mischief as the spirited locals rally around the passing of the unforgettable Dan Mullaney.

“Expect laughter, poignant moments, and a truly authentic theatrical experience.

“Book your tickets now for a memorable night celebrating life, loss, and the enduring power of togetherness!”

The Belfast drama society has been entertaining large crowds for the best part of six decades and its remaining committed to providing an outlet where people can embrace their creative talents.

Belvoir Players Amateur Dramatic Society was formed in 1968 in answer to a perceived need for cultural and artistic outlet in the new housing estate that had recently been built in Belvoir Park.

The residents of this ‘new community’ had arrived from various parts of Belfast and from other areas of the Province. A sense of identity was being created for people from diverse backgrounds and the performances of the players provided a social as well as a cultural and entertainment focus.

l Belvoir Players will be performing ‘Wake in the West’ at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on August 16 and Craic Theatre, Coalisland on August 23, with curtains rising for both shows at 8pm.