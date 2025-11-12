Big country music awards event being held in Tyrone

THE NORTHERN Ireland Country Music Awards 2026 (NICMA), which are voted by the public, are set to be held for the first time in Tyrone.

It’s fair to say Tyrone has produced more than its fair share of Ireland’s most talented and enduring country stars over the years.

From Brian Coll, Philomena Begley, Dominic Kirwan, Gene Stuart, Hugo Duncan and Eamon McCann, to a new generation keeping the tradition alive.

Among them is Ballinderry’s Cliona Hagan, as well as Lauren McCrory, Patricia Maguire and Shauna McStravock, all firm favourites on today’s country scene.

Tyrone’s male stars are equally strong, with Barry Kirwan, son of Dominic, Jim Devine, Justin McGurk and Liam Kelly, a personal favourite of the late Downtown legend and former NICMAs host Big T.

It’s fitting, then, that Corick House Hotel and Spa, outside Clogher, will host the 2026 Northern Ireland Country Music Awards on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Now in its sixth year, the prestigious event will bring together fans, musicians and industry professionals from across Ireland and the UK to celebrate the year’s achievements.

NICMA’s founder Malcolm McDowell said, “This year there will be an emphasis on honouring the true ladies of country music and their amazing achievements.

“Also staying with the times and current trends the NICMA’s will be focused more on modern progressive and classic American country with a sprinkling of Irish influence.”

Special guests include Sandy Kelly, recently inducted into the RTE Late Late Hall of Fame and regarded as Ireland’s most accomplished female country artist, having worked with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson.

Louise Morrissey from Tipperary, another iconic performer, will appear alongside young stars Claudia Buckley and Stacey Breen, plus a mystery duet from a surprise ‘lady and gentleman.’

Kirstie McMurray from Downtown/Country Radio will make her NICMAs debut as co-host with Robin Elliott (NVTV) and Malcolm McDowell.

Performers include Eamon McCann, who will be recognised for his contribution to the industry, and engaged Omagh pair Gareth Pritchard and Shauna McStravock.

Public voting opens mid-December for two weeks on the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards Facebook page.

Tickets for the event cost £27.50. There is a special overnight package of £159 for two with pre-show meal and B&B at www.corickcountryhouse.com.