THERE will be ‘Big Love’ for Fleetwood Mac in Coalisland this December as a tribute band get ready to rock on the Craic Theatre stage.

Taking place on Saturday, December 14 at 8pm, Big Love’s exhilarating show concentrates on the hugely popular Buckingham/ Nicks era of the band but also includes an homage to the classic Peter Green line up.

The musical core of the band is made up by Billy, Gary, Michael and Kevin who take audience on a journey from the early Peter Green blues filled era to the ever popular Rumours era which revitalised the band and propelled them to worldwide success.

Up front are the vocal talents of Patricia McIlroy and local lass Casey-Jade Campbell.

Casey-Jade has embedded herself into Big Love and is certainly no stranger to local Mid-Ulster stages having performed with CRAIC and Bardic from a young age.

Casey has a first class honours degree in performing arts and is relishing her role delivering the powerhouse vocals required to cover the songs of Stevie Nicks.

Meanwhile Patricia has the power and confidence coupled with the necessary sensitivity to cover the songs of the late Christine McVie such as Songbird, Oh, Daddy, You Making Loving Fun and more.

The band have worked tirelessly in an effort to develop an authentic sound with a particular emphasis on recreating the vocal harmonies that made the original band stand out from their peers and their attention to detail in the arrangements of the songs is evident.