Big plans in place for Halloween celebrations in Strabane

GET ready for a Halloween celebration like no other as Strabane prepares to transform into a malevolent hotspot of Samhain magic this October.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh, has officially launched what promises to be the town’s biggest and most exciting Halloween programme yet, with an action-packed schedule designed to thrill ghosts and ghouls of all ages.

Strabane town centre will be jam-packed with street theatre, live entertainment, creepy characters and eerie installations, while Strabane Library will become a hive of Halloween activity, bursting with shows, workshops, and seasonal fun in the lead-up to the big day.

“This year’s programme really raises the bar,” Mayor McHugh said. “The team have reimagined how we celebrate Halloween in Strabane, bringing the festivities right into the heart of the town and making full use of our fantastic local spaces like Strabane Library and the town centre. The result is a festival that feels fresh and exciting, but still deeply rooted in the community spirit and creativity people have come to love.”

Throughout October and into early November, Strabane Library will host a spellbinding series of family-friendly events. Audiences can enjoy performances from the Barking Dog Theatre Company, including the delightful Frank n Stein’s Teddy, the mysterious Ghost Hunter, and Ray Bubbles will performing some bubble magic with the Ultimate Bubble Show.

In addition, the library will run a range of Halloween-themed arts, crafts and music workshops, offering children plenty of opportunities to get creative and immerse themselves in the spooky season.

The Halloween Hay Trail kicks off the eerie adventure from October 16, inviting families to take a scenic drive through the district’s villages. Along the way, keep your eyes peeled for witches, scarecrows, and other spooky surprises that may be lurking in the shadows.

The festive fun continues with the Castlederg Apple Fair taking place on October 25, bringing seasonal produce, entertainment, and a vibrant autumnal atmosphere to the town.

Thrill-seekers won’t want to miss the Haunted Maze at Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust Community Centre, running from October 25 – 27. Meanwhile, The Den at The Melmount Centre will host its Haunted House from 27th to 30th October, packed with ghostly goings-on and eerie encounters.

On Halloween Day itself, Strabane Town Centre will come alive with creepy characters, colourful costumes, and plenty of frights and delights for the whole family. From 12noon, visitors can enjoy a full afternoon of live street entertainment and shows featuring performances from W5: Now Thats What I Call Science and Fizz Wizz Pop. Wacky Witch Winifred, Funny Bones and the mischievous Grumpy Dracula will all be lurking about so you had better watch out! If you are brave enough why not face The Wall of Terror and get up close to crawling jungle beasts.

A highlight of the programme is the ever popular Trick or Treat Trails. Leaving from Strabane Library our wickedly wonderful witches will lead you through the streets of Strabane picking up treats along the way, finishing with storytelling in the pagoda. Tickets for Trick or Treat Trails must be pre-booked.

The day will end in spectacular fashion with a dazzling Fireworks Finale at 7pm. The best viewing location is the Melvin Running Track, where families can gather and watch the night sky light up with colour and magic.

All ticketed events at Strabane Library must be pre-booked. Book online at www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384444.