Big success for Tyrone performers at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

TYRONE’S musicians, storytellers, and dancers claimed an impressive haul of titles at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford.

Almost 200 competitions took place during the eight-day celebration, held in Wexford town from August 4–11, attracting musicians from Ireland, the UK, the USA, Japan, and Australia. Performers from the Red Hand County delivered standout performances across a wide range of categories.

Top honours

Among the big winners were Kildrum, who placed first in the Grúpaí Ceoil 12 and under section, and Shannaragh, winners of the Grúpaí Ceoil (15–18), both representing CCÉ Dromore. Lauren McCullagh of Cappagh CCÉ was crowned All-Ireland champion in the Piano Accordion (15–18) category. Cait Garry, Mary McCaffrey, and Rosie O’Neill of Dromore CCÉ triumphed in the Trios (12 and under), while Erin Whitley of Irvinestown CCÉ, Omagh, took first place in the adult Concertina competition. Séarlait Murray of Fintona CCÉ claimed the top prize in the 15-18 Fiddle Slow Airs section.

Strong runner-up showings

Paddy Montague (Dromore CCÉ) was runner-up in adult storytelling, with Hannah Meegan and Liam Óg Murray (Fintona CCÉ) placing second in Duets (12–15). Other second-place finishes went to Elsa McCrory in Harp Slow Airs (12–15) and dancer Clodagh Burnside in Rince ar an Sean-Nós (12 and under).

Third-place finishes

Tyrone competitors also secured a string of third-place results. Conor McAleer (Irvinestown CCÉ) came third in Accompaniment (12–15), while Corlaghdergan placed third in the Céilí Band (12–15) category and Glengeen took the same position in Céilí Band (15–18), both representing Dromore CCÉ. In adult duets, Ciaran McKenna (Clogher Valley CCÉ) and Megan Teague (Dromore CCÉ) claimed third.

In Fiddle Slow Airs, Tyrone had two bronze medalists: Maebh McGlinchey (Fintona CCÉ, adult) and Mary McCaffrey (Dromore CCÉ, 12 and under). Sophie McGaughey (Fintona CCE) took third in Flute Slow Airs (12 and under), while Áine Harvey (Aranderg CCÉ) finished third in Piano Accordion (15–18). Dancer Clíona Murray (Fintona CCÉ) placed third in Rince ar an Sean-Nós (12–15), and Cara Ní Cheallaigh claimed third in Scéalaíocht (15–18).

From music and dance to storytelling, Tyrone’s presence in Wexford was marked by an exceptional spread of talent, proving once again the county’s strength on the All-Ireland stage.