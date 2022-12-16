Blackwater Céilí Band to headline radio show

Tonight, The Blackwater Céilí Band will star in a very special RTÉ One radio show episode – and the band will not only be playing old favourites and new compositions across the airwaves, but they will also be gifting audiences with a surprise Christmas treat!

Titled ‘Ceili House’, the episode will be broadcast at 9pm from Dún Uladh Cultural and Heritage Centre, and it is the first installment of an exciting two-part series.

Hosted by former member of Stockton’s Wing and Banjo extraordinaire, Kieran Hanrahan, the show will delve into the intricacies of the popular Tyrone-based traditional music act, who are known for their trademark Ulster style.

Advertisement

The show will feature both a performance and conversation with the band, alongside a special rendition of ‘Tyrone Anthem’, ‘The Mountains of Pomeroy’ from popular Greencastle artist, Ciara Fox.

Fivemiletown native and button accordionist with The Blackwater Céilí Band, Michael Curran said that it was ‘an immense honour’ to feature and help curate the hour-long show.

“RTÉ Ceili House has long been a fixture across many homes across Ireland, featuring performances from top traditional music acts from venues across Ireland,” he said.

Christmas treat

“We are delighted to bring our music to homes across Ireland at this special time of the year: We have pulled together some of our favourite selections and arrangements from across our shows this year, with old pieces, new compositions and even a Christmas treat.

“It is an immense honour to feature and help curate the hour-long show with The Blackwater Céilí Band.”

RTÉ previously featured The Blackwater CéilÍ Band on a programme broadcast in early 2018 from The Tanyard Tavern, Fivemiletown.

Advertisement

In August 2018, the Blackwater made history, claiming the prestigious Senior All-Ireland Céilí Band title at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda. Consequently, they became one of only three Ulster bands to accomplish this feat, cementing their place in the annals of céilí band folklore. Fast-forward to today, and the band have recently completed a string of November dates across the island of Ireland.

The programme is aired at 9pm this Saturday (December 17) on RTÉ Radio One, and is the first installment of a two-part series from Dún Uladh Cultural and Heritage Centre.