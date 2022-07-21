Netflix boosts sales of Omagh-born author’s book

AN Omagh-born author’s book on killer dentist Colin Howell has received a renewed boost in sales after Netflix started screening its TV adaptation.

Deric Henderson wrote ‘Let This Be Our Secret’ about Howell and his former lover Hazel Stewart’s murder of their husband and wife during a tumultuous relationship and affair.

The case had strong local connections as Stewart hailed from Gillygooley and her deceased husband, Trevor Buchanan, was originally from Dromore.

Mr Henderson released his book in 2011 and it was later adapted into a drama series by ITV, in 2016.

‘The Secret,’ starring James Nesbitt in the main role, was purchased by Netflix earlier this year which has led to millions of subscribers

discovering the story for the first time.

Speaking to the UH, Mr Henderson said that as the years go by, interest in the notorious murders and story has only increased.

“I have been astonished by the reaction of people discovering the story again. “

You can see the increase in interest just by looking on Amazon and observing all the new reviews under the book.

“The reach of Netflix is amazing and I cannot believe how many

more people have been able to watch the series six years after its first release.”

The four-part series, which was filmed in the North, tells the story of how Howell’s wife, Lesley and Stewart’s policeman husband, Trevor Buchanan were killed by their spouses at their homes in Coleraine in May 1991.

Howell (63), had been having an affair with Stewart since meeting while worshiping at the same

Coleraine church, then left the

bodies in a fume-filled car in Castlerock.

Police were fooled by the pair into believing that Trevor Buchanan and Lesley Howell had both taken their own lives after making a suicide pact.

Twenty years later Howell eventually confessed that he and Stewart had staged the incident and confessed they murdered their

partners.

He was jailed for 21 years and later gave evidence against Hazel Stewart who was convicted of the murders in 2011.