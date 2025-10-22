Boy who farts a lot inspires Omagh writer’s new book

A FLATULENT 12-year-old boy who eats too many cheese and onion crisps is the light-hearted plot of a new children’s book written and illustrated by a pair of Omagh creatives.

Launched on Saturday afternoon at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, ‘The Fartastic Adventures of Farty McGonagle’, has been penned by author Sean Sheridan and illustrated by Chris Coll – whom you may recognise as the artist of our weekly ‘Boneyard’ column.

Published by Pegasus Publishers in Cambridge, the book features protagonist Farty, nicknamed as such due to his constant passing of wind. His best friend is Picknose Maguire, who is always inspecting the contents of his nostrils and flicking them at his classmates… Lovely!

Advertisement

Both Farty and Picknose are in constant bother with their teachers… the school bullies… and the local retired police officer, the wicked Inspector Snodgrass.

And don’t even get them started about girls Divine Lily and Dopey Daphne… they are avoided at all costs!

Life takes an unexpected turn for the two boys, however, when they secretly board a very cool spaceship and land on a planet far, far away where two-headed aliens – and new friendships – await.

The book, aimed at children aged 10-to-12, is available from Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles, Brown Brothers and Top News in Omagh.