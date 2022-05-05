Brian’s going ‘back to basics’ as he releases new album

VOCALS raw with emotion are at the fore of Brian Hassan’s new album, which he will be launching this evening (Thursday) at the Alley Theatre.

A masterpiece of ten original tracks of voice and acoustic guitar only, the local musician recorded ‘Back to Basics’ in Eamon Doherty’s ‘Truetone Studio’ in Strabane.

Described vocally as a ‘cross between Brian Kennedy and Tommy Fleming’, Brian is certainly no stranger to the music scene.

Not only did his first album, ‘Tales from Home’, amass favourable reviews, with his tracks receiving airplay both locally and nationally, he has also had the privilege of opening for international artists, including The Overtones, The Drifters, Smokie, The Beach Boys, Dr Hook, 10CC and Jose Feliciano.

Brian has also supported numerous Irish artists, including Paul Brady, Declan O’Rourke, The High Kings, Donna Taggart, Tommy Fleming, The Fureys, Bagatelle, The Whistlin’ Donkeys, Sharon Shannon, Donal Lunney and Colfin, Brian Kennedy, Sinead Lohan and Frances Black.

Perhaps Mike Love from the Beachboys said it best when he described the Strabane man as ‘a new Dan Fogelberg’.

Over lockdown, Brian created his second album, ‘Let’s Dance’.

Six tracks on the ten-track work were recorded with Peter McVeigh in Belfast and feature John McCullough on drums, Mark Evitts on strings, Kitija Ernstone on saxophone and Conor McManus on drums, while the remaining four tracks were recorded with Peter Doherty at ‘Neon Noise Studios’ in Strabane.

His latest stripped-back work, comprises of a refined mix of new tracks and songs which date back as far as the 1980s, was created with financial support from the Arts Council Northern Ireland and the ‘Creative Individual’s Recovery Programme’.

Brian has played throughout Ireland in venues including the Waterfront Hall, Vicar Street, the Ulster Hall, the National Concert Hall and numerous theatres.

He has also performed at various festivals, including Belfast, Nashville, The Acoustic Yard, The Foyle Festival and Celtic Connections in Glasgow.

Brian’s albums, Tales from Home, Let’s Dance and Back to Basics are available from all usual digital platforms.

• For more information, visit ‘www.brianhassan.com’.

Brian Hassan will be officially launching his latest album,

‘Back to Basics’, in theAlley Theatre, Strabane,

today (May 5) at 8pm. Everyone is welcome.