Carnival time in Coalisland

From carnival games, to arts and crafts, face painting and more, the popular annual ‘Coalisland Summer Bash’ is back with a creative bang – and also a difference.

For the first time ever, the event will be held at the Shared Space, Lineside, Coalisland, and it will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 12pm to 4pm.

The entertainment extravaganza of free family fun will coincide with the annual Newell 10K and 5K run, and the highly-anticipated Tyrone Fleadh, which is seen as a huge boost for the local community.

Advertisement

During the afternoon, visitors, runners, and supporters will enjoy a host of exciting activities, including live music, face painting, mini golf, carnival games, arts and crafts, and cool character walkabouts.

Chair of the council, councillor Córa Corry, says the event promises to be a ‘fulfilled weekend’.

“The Coalisland Summer Bash returns this year to a brand new venue at the shared space in Lineside,” she said. “The popular Newell Stores 10K and 5K already brings a huge crowd to the town, so running this free family event alongside it will only enhance and add to the excitement of the day.

“This year, Coalisland also plays host to the Tyrone Fleadh, so it is certainly going to be a fun-filled weekend in Coalisland.

“Coalisland is a real community-focused town, and this inclusive and family-friendly event will demonstrate that perfectly, so please come along to enjoy our Summer Bash.”

For more information on the ‘Coalisland Summer Bash’, including a full list of activities and times, please go to: ‘www.midulstercouncil.org/ summerbash’.

Advertisement

Coalisland Summer Bash will take place on Sunday, May 28, from 12pm to 4pm at the Shared Space, Lineside, Coalisland.