‘Carol and Jimmy’s Christmas Cracker’ returns to Burnavon

By Jarlath Cowan

CHRISTMAS is coming early in the Burnavon, Cookstown with the long-awaited return of local comedy duo, Carol Doey and Jimmy Cowan.

‘Carol and Jimmy’s Christmas Cracker’ will make its highly- anticipated return on Saturday, December 3, having taken a few years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Known locally for their comical antics and involvement in local theatre, the duo will be joined on the night by local country music legend, Philomena Begley, as well as the talented singer, Ryan McGarrity, trumpet player Rueben Marrow and The Hub Choir.

Audiences can further look forward to a cooking demonstration from local girl, Millie Loughran.

“It’s great to be back on the stage after three years,” describes Carol. “We’re nervous, but it’s going to be great fun.”

Over the years, ‘Carol and Jimmy’s Christmas Cracker’ has featured some of the finest local talent, with previous guest appearances from Olivia Nash, Pamela Ballantine, Karl McGuckin, Conor Grime and Alan McKee.

Indeed, audiences can expect many treats and surprises on the night.

In the past, Carol has written a number of successful comedy plays, such as, ‘Fair Play Te Ye’ and ‘Don’t Say The F word’, before opening The Hub BT80 in Cookstown, which she has described as ‘an all-inclusive space’ which promotes self-care through mental health and well-being workshops.

Jimmy Cowan has been involved in local theatre for most of his life, most prominently with The Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore, and The Dungannon Musical Society.

Advertisement

He has also starred in such productions as ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, ‘Oliver’, ‘Affluence’ and ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

Tickets for Carol and Jimmy’s Christmas Cracker are available now from the Burnavon Box Office, or via telephone on 028 8676 9949.