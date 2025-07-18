Carrickmore to host all-Ireland drama festival

TYRONE has been selected to host the all-Ireland drama festival next April.

The Patrician Hall in Carrickmore will set the stage for next year’s festival, however a council director has warned of a potential shortfall in funding.

The announcement was made at the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Regeneration and Community meeting.

Community and well-being director, John Boyle, said that this would provide a ‘substantial’ opportunity for tourism.

“This is a major achievement to bring a national final to the district, especially to the local area,” he said.

“They will have competitors competing in the drama finals for nine nights, with the competition itself lasting ten days and there will be ‘roll-up’ events (and festivals) during the week.

“The group have done sterling work in successfully winning the application to host the all-Ireland finals and successfully getting sponsorship to-date, and they are continuing to work on further sponsorship.

“The event will cost approximately £40,000 in expenditure … but there is a potential shortfall in the funding, currently anticipated at £15,000.

“Our community support officers and council officers will work with the group in trying to identify funding in order to meet that shortfall.

“However, it is proposed that up to £15,000 could be provided to support the finals to ensure that this will go ahead. This will bring in people from all over Ireland to Carrickmore and to the surrounding areas.

“The economic benefit from bednights and whatever for nine nights is quite substantial, but this is also an opportunity for us to sell our district and what we offer from a tourism point of view.”