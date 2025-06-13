Castlederg drama school put on their version of classic show

THIS weekend, a Tyrone drama school will be performing colourful and enjoyable productions of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical ’Joseph and the amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’.

This production at St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane, marks Much Ado Stage School’s 18th full show since the group was founded in 2008, and brings the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colours comes alive in the musical retelling.

Joseph – the favourite son of Jacob – is blessed with vivid dreams that foretell the future. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph endures a series of adventures which challenge him to his core.

This timeless Old Testament tale is set to a multitude of musical genres, spanning from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock and roll.

The wonderful story will be brought to life by Much Ado’s talented junior members from Castlederg and Strabane.

Speaking about the production, show director and owner of the Castlederg-based drama school, Rois Kelly encouraged families to come along and enjoy the show.

“At Much Ado Stage School, our mission goes beyond the stage,” she said. “We aim to nurture confidence, creativity and community in each of our students.

“Our annual productions are not just performances – they are milestones in personal growth, teamwork and artistic expression.

“We are so proud of our junior performers, many of whom are treading the board for the very first time. Their dedication, courage and joy have been truly inspiring. None of this would be possible without the fantastic support of their families, and our incredible creative team, backstage crew and staff.”

Much Ado’s junior Strabane cast will be taking to the stage this evening at 7.30pm and Saturday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

Its junior Castlederg cast will be performing on Saturday, June 14 at 2.30pm and Sunday, June 15 at 7.30pm.