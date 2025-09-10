Castlederg festival organisers aim to grow event even ‘bigger’

MUSICAL magic returned to Castlederg at the weekend as the town marked one of the summer’s biggest events for local music fans – Fortified Music Festival.

Taking place at the famous castle, the vibrant festival got off to a bang on Friday night with a strictly over-18s Dance Night, featuring a powerhouse lineup of international and local DJs, including Fionn Curran, Shane Codd, Jesse Bloch, Billie Clements, and Subtrax.

Then on Saturday, the entertainment extravaganza brought with it a lively mix of music, energy, and entertainment to the heart of the town. Headlining the day was none other than The Tumbling Paddies, the hugely-popular modern folk group set to deliver an energetic and lively performance.

Advertisement

Sunday boasted a family-friendly atmosphere, starting with a day full of fun activities, live music, thrilling rides, and delicious food. And as the sun gently set over Castle Park, the evening entertainment saw triumphant performances from Elton John Trib Live and Now That’s the 90s.

Fortified is the spiritual successor to DergFest, the much-loved festival that brought top talent to Castlederg for years. Previous acts included Shane Filan (Westlife), Eddie Halliwell, Toploader, Chesney Hawkes, UB40, and local legends The Logues. Last year’s DergFest came to a memorable close with The Tumbling Paddies headlining the final set, making their return this year all the more special.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, organisers said that the event ‘picked off where DergFest left off’.

“We’re aiming to grow Fortified into something bigger,” they said. “Our goal is to continue bringing top-quality performers, musicians, and DJs to Castlederg year after year.”