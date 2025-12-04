Castlederg girl becomes Ireland’s youngest published novelist

A young Castlederg girl is making waves in the literary world after publishing her first book.

Isabella Coughlan, a pupil at Loreto Grammar school in Omagh, is getting rave reviews for Original Sin, which is described as a contemporary mystery thriller with psychological and romantic elements.

The book is set in a real estate agency operating between Dublin and Spain. Early reviews praise Original Sin as “a gripping novel that blends compelling storytelling with moral complexity and richly layered characters.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairi McHugh, this week hosted a special civic reception to celebrate Isabella’s achievement.

Cllr McHugh said: “Isabella’s talent, creativity, and determination are truly inspiring.

“To become Ireland’s youngest published novelist is an incredible accomplishment, and we are immensely proud to celebrate her success here in the district. I’ve no doubt this is only the beginning of a very bright future.”