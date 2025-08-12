Castlederg man on a mission to develop children’s skills

AFTER 18 years of performing under the somewhat rowdy yet loveable persona of ‘Logan McCool’ with local folk-rock group ‘The Logues’, Castlederg man Justin Logue has now embarked on a new chapter in his life which has seen him set out on a mission to nurture the communication skills and well-being of children and adults with learning disabilities.

In ‘Move to the Beat with Justin’ the Derg man is an all singing, all dancing – all signing – entertainer.

Essentially, his innovative workshops and programmes aim to support children and young people in improving their emotional health and wellbeing. This is achieved through building an understanding of mindfulness techniques – all through fun, games and music! Justin believes these vital skills can help little ones calm down, relieve stress, and develop tools they can use throughout their lives. This week Justin explained that there was numerous factors at play which inspired him to embrace such a wholesome and inspiring career.

“The idea came about when I was doing night feeds with my wee boy, Myles,” he said.

“I always wanted to learn sign language, so I learned the song ‘What a Wonderful World’ in makaton.”

Makaton is a language programme that combines speech with signs and symbols to help people with communication difficulties.

“I started doing it with my son and noticed how much he loved it,” Justin continued.

“I thought it would be something nice for him to also learn so as he gets a bit older he can chat to other kids with disability needs.”

Having previously written a children’s book with his partner entitled ‘Calm Island’, as well as a children’s theatre show ‘Lord Huggington’s Big Birthday Bash’, Justin was able to combine his communication skills with his experience as a musician to truly help those he works with engage and learn.

“The book was named after Lord Huggington, my bear who I carry with me and who communicates only in makaton, truly helping those I work with to engage,” Justin explained.

“It includes short rhymes and stories that teaches children about breathing techniques and various other exercises that may help with their mental health.

“After it was published, I spent a brief period travelling around schools and libraries reading it for kids, and the whole concept for what I’m doing now snowballed from there.”

In his ‘Move to the Beat’ workshops, Justin uses the slogan, ‘Music, Movement, Mindfulness and Makaton.’ He explained how his combination of skills allows him to offer something new and exciting to children and adults with learning disabilities, whilst keeping things in line with the Education Authority’s current curriculum.

“I play guitar and sing, then I will use makaton to teach nursery rhymes and read a bit of my book to teach breathing techniques in a fun and engaging way where the children often don’t even realise they’re learning such vital skills, they’re just enjoying themselves!”

Justin further explained that teaching these techniques, specifically to children at such a young age, is important as they can practice it throughout their lives.

“Mindfulness is a great skill,” he said.

“And when all children of all abilities can communicate together, that’s true inclusion.”

Having recently parted ways with his band ‘The Logues’ after 18 years, Justin reflected on his time with the group.

“I felt like my time in The Logues was coming to an end after all those years but I have absolutely no regrets,” he said.

“I had some great times but it was simply time to move on.

“I have always had so much energy and when playing with The Logues I was always dancing around with the crowd, sharing that energy, and because I have that in me, I was able to transition over into working with kids so easily which has been amazing.”

In the very near future Justin will be holding two charity fundraising events, with all proceeds going to Children with Learning Disabilities in the Western Trust.

“These shows will have extra surprises,” he said.

Both events will take place on Tuesday, August 19 in Strathroy Community Centre from 11.30am to 12.30pm and in Castlederg Leisure Centre from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

“Let’s have fun while building lifelong skills of peace and calm,” the Derg man added.

“Everyone is welcome – hope to see you there!”

Tickets are available via Justin Logue’s Facebook page. If you cannot attend, you can donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/movetothebeatwithjustin.