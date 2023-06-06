Cavalcade of Tyrone’s biggest artists to perform at music awards night

From Philomena Begley to Dominic Kirwan, a cavalcade of Tyrone brightest country stars are set to shine at one of the biggest nights in country music this week: The Keltic Country Awards.

Taking place at the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran on June 8, this major event will headline some of the biggest names in Irish country music, including the aforementioned local favourites, as well as Lee Matthews, Hugo Duncan, The Tumbling Paddies, Cara McGillion and Owen Mac.

On the night, awards will be presented to some of Ireland’s best upcoming and young talent on the country scene such as Sinead Black, Noel Boland, Kelan Browne, Cara McGillion, Katie McParland and Michael McGarry.

Advertisement

Also on the bill will be very special guests and international sensation The Four Harps, who will give their first performance on the night upon their return to Ireland.

The night will further feature a peoples choice award for both ‘Best Female and Male Newcomer’ which will be declared via a public vote on social media with the winner announced on the night.

With a huge turnout expected to support the nominees, those in the run-in for the prestigious newcomer award include Gavin Gribben, Jordan McPolin, Cailin Joe, Jack Keogh, Aishling Rafferty, Sinead Heaney, Jamie Donnelly and Lynn Campbell.

The evening will be broadcast on live radio from the venue, and highlights of the event will be filmed.

Keltic Country, which originated in Omagh, is a leading broadcaster of country music across the globe. With audiences from Ireland and the UK, and stretching as far as the USA, Australia, Asia and many more, they have over two million regular listeners, and have presenters based in Ireland, UK, USA and Australia.

The Keltic Country Music awards will take place on June 8 from 7pm in The Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran – Ireland’s capital for country music.

Advertisement

l For more information, or to book your tickets, contact Keltic Country on 07756496193, or via email at ‘kelticcountry@gmail.com’.