Céilí charity event at Omagh GAA club on Saturday night

A BUMPER ‘Charity Fíor Céilí’ is set to return this weekend at Omagh St Enda’s – making this the first event of its kind at the club for more than 30 years.

The céilí, which was last held in June 1994, will be in aid of CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and will feature music from the hugely popular Core Céilí Band, a collective of Ireland’s finest musicians.

Formed by Michael Curran and James McCaffrey, the Core Céilí Band have been described as bringing a ‘fresh and vibrant perspective’ to the traditional folk scene.

They will be joined at St Enda’s on Saturday night by special guests Michael Coney on flute, Darren Culliney on piano and Jason McGuiness on fiddle.

“We will have artists from all around the county entertaining us in song,” said Mary Colton, one of the event’s organisers. “The inaugural ‘step about down the line’ for dancers young and old is always a great favourite on the night.”

Hosting the event will be Dearbha Scallon, a former All-Ireland Scór solo singing Champion who, in recent years, compered the All-Ireland Scór in Killarney.

“We all hold such great memories of those days. Omagh and the surrounding district is steeped in Irish dancing, producing many Ulster, All-Ireland and World Champions in solo and team dancing, Scor and Comhaltas.

“We will have many local dancers, including Barry Teague who is a five time World Champion. We will also have singers, step dancers, and Seamus McNabb from Dromore will be doing a verse, just to name a few,” Mary added. “There will be something for everyone and we won’t turn anyone away on the night!”

CAMHS are the NHS services that assess and treat young people who are struggling with poor mental health.

These services can support individuals with lots of different mental health difficulties and conditions, like: Depression or low mood; problems with food and eating; self-harm or suicidal thoughts; difficult feelings from abuse, , which may have led to trauma; sleep problems; managing violence or anger; bipolar disorder, psychosis, borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia; feelings of worry or anxiety; coping with grief and loss; and neurodivergence like autism or ADHD

Tickets to the céilí are £10 each and £5 for under 16s who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Refreshments will be served and doors open at 7pm with a 7.30pm start. Tickets for ‘Charity Fíor Céilí’ at Omagh St Enda’s are available now in Caife 32, Omagh or you can pay at the door on the night.