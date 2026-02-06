Award-winning children’s artwork goes on display in Omagh

FORTY-TWO beautiful winning artworks from the past two years of the Texaco Children’s Art Competition – in which six works by Ulster students feature – have gone on exhibition at Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Launched by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on Thursday, the free-of-charge exhibition is now open to the public each day from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm, until it closes on Saturday, February 28.

Speaking at the launch, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Cllr Barry McElduff, said that the competition ‘celebrates and showcases children’s creativity and talent’.

“It provides young people with an important platform to share their unique perspectives while nurturing imagination and enjoyment as well. It is inspiring to see the exceptional standard of work produced by these talented artists,” he said.

Amongst the top prize-winners from the 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, whose artworks feature in the exhibition, is the overall 2024 competition winner Charley Bell, from Methodist College Belfast, who won first prize in the senior 16-18 years age category for her painting entitled ‘Anticipation’.

Also exhibited is a work entitled ‘L’Ombre’ by Antrim’s Zara Craig, from Ballyclare High School – second prize in Category G of the competition.

Other 2024 works from young Ulster artists to feature are three paintings from Donegal students: ‘Man to Machine’ by Weronika Jarosinska from Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny (second prize in the 16-18 years age category); ‘Granda’s Turn!’ by Kerri Doherty, from Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town (second prize in the 14-15 years age category); and ‘Moving Oceans’ by Charles (Dominic) Gallagher from St Mary’s National School, Lifford (second prize in the six-years-and-under age category).

Another top Ulster prize-winning artwork from last year’s 71st Texaco Children’s Art Competition on display in the exhibition is ‘My Bro, My Bun’ by Cavan student Pierre Gaultier Swords from Corlurgan National School, who won first prize in the 7-8 years age category.