Chanida Cassidy brings a taste of Thailand to Omagh

THE beautiful flavours and culture of Thailand were brought to fragrant life in Omagh through two special hands-on cooking workshops led by a talented chef who has been sharing her passion for authentic cuisine in Tyrone for over a decade.

Chanida Cassidy moved from Thailand to Tyrone 12 years ago, and has since been introducing people across the local community to traditional Thai cooking, food, and culture.

Her workshops, which took place recently at the Strule Arts Centre and An Creagán, combined practical cookery skills with rich cultural storytelling, offering participants a unique and immersive experience.

The interactive workshops saw participants learn how to prepare three traditional Thai dishes using classic techniques and delicious ingredients that promise to stir the senses.

Speaking about the workshops, Chanida said that they are about sharing traditions, connecting cultures and making memories.

“Food is such an important part of Thai culture and family life,” she said.

“I love sharing not just the recipes, but the stories, traditions, and memories behind the dishes.

“These workshops are about learning, connecting, and enjoying Thai culture together.”

Throughout the session, Chanida shared personal insights into everyday life in Thailand, including food traditions, family life, festivals, and customs, helping to place the cooking experience within a wider cultural context.

Designed to be welcoming and inclusive, the events encouraged teamwork, confidence in the kitchen, and curiosity about global cultures, meaning that they were suitable and accessible for beginners and experienced cooks alike.