Christmas Gospel concert at Strule Arts Centre to raise money for Cardiac Assessment Unit

Joyous gospel music will be filling the walls of the Strule Arts Centre this Saturday to celebrate the special season of Christmas, worship God in thankful song, and to raise as much money as possible for the Cardiac Assement Unit (CAU).

Hosted by the Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit, this delightful and uplifting show is festively-titled ‘Christmas Gospel Concert’, and will feature a plethora of talented Christian gospel and country bands and artists.

It was event co-ordinator, Reggie Mills, of Omagh who was inspired to organise the concert after receiving incredible treatment from the CAU, following heart troubles which he suffered from last year.

Advertisement

The CAU is a special unit to assess and treat patients with life-threatening heart conditions, and it is based in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

This unit treats patients with chest pain, heart attacks, palpitations – fast heart rate – faints, and shortness of breath.

One such band to grace the Strule stage in worshipful song is ‘Live Issue’ – one of the most popular country/gospel groups across the British Isles, and loved for their warmth, humility, sense of humour, and Christian faith.

‘Warmth and Christian faith’

Since reforming back in 2006, they have released four albums; produced a television series for Revelation TV in London; undertaken several very successful tours of the United States, including appearances on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville; and had the opportunity to record with many of the top American artists of country and gospel music.

The group was also invited to perform at the ‘International Festival of Country Music’ held in the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Comprised of Colin Elliott, Roy Dreaning, Sam Armstrong, Carl Sands and Ivan McLernon they literally made history in Nashville by becoming the first country band from Ireland, and only the second group from the British Isles, to perform on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Advertisement

Kingdom Bound will also make a welcome return to Omagh, having appeared at Gospel Fest Goes West earlier this year. Made up of Stephen Ellis, Matthew Farrell and Andrew Cornett, they regularly sing at churches and concerts throughout Northern Ireland, and love to sing old hymns and choruses in a simple, stripped back way using guitar and vocal harmonies.

Hope and song

They launched their debut album, ‘I Saw the Light’ in May of 2015, and are currently in the studio working on new recordings with another album in the pipeline. The boys have a real desire to go out and minister in song, in the hope that they can bring others to know a real and personal relationship with our Lord and Saviour.

Also performing is Lorraine Vance, a wonderful local artist from Cavan, who has been singing widely across Ireland as a soloist as well as in her home church, Corlespratten Methodist Church. Lorraine was also part of the ‘Voices of Praise’ choir since it started in 2009. She has released three CDs, which feature a mix of many beautiful traditional and modern hymns and praise songs. Humble and unassuming in her music and ministry, she sings with clarity and feeling as she brings God’s message to the world.

Well-known gospel singer from Lisbellaw, Fermanagh, Lynda Lyndsay is also looking forward to performing in Omagh. The mother-of-four and grandmother-of-two is gifted with a beautiful, rich soprano voice, and has been singing at many concerts and church events over the past 20 years.

Favourite hymns

During the Covid pandemic, she posted many videos on Facebook of her singing her favourite hymns from her home and Lisbellaw Parish Church, ensuring that music reached many thousands of people worldwide.

Her ministry is based on singing hymns, and she has a number of CDs which include a wide selection of these modern and traditional hymns.

Performing, too, is Paul Silcock from Lurgan, who has been guest artist at ‘Gospel Fest Goes West’ on several occasions.

worship

He has toured and recorded for over 30 years, and is presently involved in developing the worship in local churches in Armagh and surrounding areas.

An excellent guitarist and renowned songwriter with a relaxed style, Paul is also a worship leader in his home church Lurgan Elim, and has recorded several best-selling albums.

In February 2023, Paul is set to return to Nashville with his friend, Colin Elliott, to embark on a series of concerts and events.

His album, ‘Reflections’, was voted ‘Worship Album of the Year’ in the 2014 Northern Ireland Gospel Music Awards.

Event co-ordinator, Reggie Mills, described the concert as ‘a unique opportunity to come together and celebrate Christmas, as well as supporting the essential work of the Cardiac Assessment Unit here in Omagh’. “How wonderful it is that we get to join together now in advent anticipation, celebrating the season of Christmas and worshipping God in song,” he added.

l ‘Christmas Gospel Concert’, presented by Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit, will take place this Saturday (December 3) at 7.30pm.

l Admission is £12. For your ticket, simply contact Strule Arts Centre ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk’ or telephone them at 02882247831, or give Reggie Mills a call on 07736826969. Tickets are also available from members of Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit.