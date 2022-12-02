This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Christmas Gospel concert at Strule Arts Centre to raise money for Cardiac Assessment Unit

  • 2 December 2022
Christmas Gospel concert at Strule Arts Centre to raise money for Cardiac Assessment Unit
Pictured ahead of the Christmas Gospel Concert in aid of the Cardiac Assessment Unit at the Strule Arts Centre this Saturday (December 3), is Ciara Maguire, cardiac nurse specialist; Bronwen McCausland, staff nurse; Colleen McCullagh, staff nurse; Rev Eleanor Hayden, superintendent Methodist minister, Omagh and Fintona Circuit; Dr Adam Canning, cardiologist; Reggie Mills, event co-ordinator; and Monica Duddy, senior staff nurse.
2 December 2022
