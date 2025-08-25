Clady performer gets a major break in acclaimed new show

Theatre-goers in England got their first look recently at ‘The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical’ when it opened at the Theatre Royal in Windsor – with Clady man Cahir O’Neill stepping into the spotlight as Grover, Percy’s loyal satyr companion.

The 22-year-old performer has joined the ensemble cast of the stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel, created by Joe Tracz. Taking on the pivotal role of Grover, Cahir is relishing the chance to bring one of the much-loved characters to life.

Asked how he came to be a part of the production, Cahir said, “I got an email from my agent regarding the show and was offered the chance to ‘self-tape’ for the role of Grover. The only experience I had of Grover was from watching the 2010 film where his character is very nonchalant, holding himself quite well especially with the ladies.

“However, the production was working off the source material where Grover is quite awkward, struggling to find his place in the world, although has a huge heart. I read the book and it took me a while to understand the character but I soon found myself falling in love with Grover.

“I think kids who come to see the show will find him relatable.”

Working with a small cast of 14, Cahir says he loves the bond created as a result.

“We’re a small cast compared to other West End productions but the bond we have is amazing. Over three weeks of rehearsal and now into the show proper, everyone is very much all hands on deck for what is a very physically intense show; a massive challenge but also great fun. Lucy (our director) has managed to bring the colourful world of the Percy Jackson novels to life and to see it on stage is something truly magical.”

Playing a satyr – half human half horse – will obviously mean that some level of prosthetics are involved, but Cahir remains tight-lipped on what he will look like on stage saying, “I don’t want to spoil it for people.”

Contracted for a year, Cahir will be going on the road all across Britain with the show. Are there any possibilities of Percy, Grover et al crossing the Irish Sea?

“I don’t know to be honest. We have dates confirmed up till March at the moment but nothing in Ireland. However, I’m always hinting at the possibility so I’m doing my best to convince them. It’s lovely to represent my small, local community in the big wide world of musical theatre in London so I would love to bring the show home for locals to experience it!”