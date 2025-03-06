This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Clogher musician to perform in Nashville on St Patrick’s Day

  • 6 March 2025
Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray and St Mary’s University College Principal Prof Peter Finn are pictured with the St Mary’s student teachers who will be travelling to Music City USA to take part in the “Belfast to Nashville” St Patrick’s Day celebrations – Róise Ó Murchú, Peter McKenna of Clogher, Ciara Wilson, Molly Walls and Rosie McElroy.
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 6 March 2025
A CLOGHER musician, who is studying traditional music in Belfast, will soon be performing his craft on stage in the vibrant Music City of Nashville this St Patrick’s Day.

Peter McKenna is just one of five students of St Mary’s University College taking part in the upcoming ‘Belfast in Nashville’ festivities to mark the 30-year Sister City partnership between the two beautiful cities.

The purpose of the visit is to promote the strong cultural and educational links between Nashville and Belfast with the St Mary’s students bringing the sounds of traditional Irish music to the Tennessee capital this St Patrick’s Day.

Belfast Lord Mayor Cllr Micky Murray has wished the talented students a successful, rewarding and fun trip.

“Belfast really values the Sister City relationship we have with Nashville and this year marks 30 years of the two cities working together,” he said.

“Our shared interests in music and heritage are what brought Belfast and Nashville together to forge this partnership. It encompasses economic, tourism and of course educational collaborations.

“This visit will showcase the energetic talent within our city as we seek to strengthen the bond between Belfast as UNESCO City of Music and America’s Music City – Nashville, he added.

“St Mary’s is renowned for the role that music plays in the college and performing at ‘Belfast in Nashville’ during their St Patrick’s Day festivities provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase both the college and the city.

“These students are the perfect Belfast ambassadors,” added the Mayor.

 

