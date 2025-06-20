Cloughcor kids get the chance to show off their many talents

MOVE over Diversity, Paul Potts et al — the real talent was on show in Cloughcor last week when the children of St Mary’s Primary School took to the stage for Cloughcor’s Got Talent.

Pupils from primaries one to seven stepped in front of a packed audience to showcase their talents in singing, dancing, comedy, music, and much more. Hosting the evening was Eurovision star Mickey Joe Harte, who compered the event and, at the crowd’s request, delighted everyone with a rendition of his hit ‘We’ve Got The World Tonight.’

Speaking about how the evening came about, St Mary’s principal Mrs Devine said, “Every Friday, I have pupils coming to my office to show off their achievements in all manner of extra-curricular activities which made me think that we should show these off in school in a talent show. We held series of audition sessions and came up with around 28 acts. The only thing we asked of the pupils was that they take it seriously and they absolutely did.”

Advertisement

An audience packed with proud parents enjoyed a night of entertainment that included Irish dancing, comedians, gymnastic displays, and even Cloughcor’s very own ‘School of Rock’.

Mrs Devine continued, “It was a very enjoyable and a very successful night; the atmosphere was electric. I will admit that there were some pupils who were very apprehensive to get up there, but once they did, the nerves melted away and each child absolutely loved it. There was one wee boy who decided to sing but was nervous so I told him ‘Just look for your mummy in the audience, focus on her and imagine she’s the one you’re singing at’ and he got up and sang his heart out!”

The evening was not only a celebration of talent but also a successful fundraiser. A raffle and tuck shop run by P7 pupils helped raise money to purchase three new interactive whiteboards — ensuring every class in the school now has one.

Reflecting on the night, Mrs Devine said, “It was lovely seeing the natural talent of the children and everyone was so proud of their achievements on the night. With much of the focus on academic achievements in schools, I thought it was important that we also showcase the extra-curricular activities of our students and that was what Cloughcor’s Got Talent did.”