Coalisland set rock to the ‘Magic of the Movies’

COALISLAND Parochial Centre is all set to rock again, with a show packed with smash hits from the biggest movie musicals.

A traditional host of concerts and shows in Coalisland for generations, ‘Magic of the Movies’ will be the first performance in the old venue in a number of years due to the pandemic shutdown.

Tickets are selling fast for the shows which are on tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday night. Produced by local star singer and actor Harry Lambert and top musician Eamon McGarrity from Rock, proceeds will go towards Coalisland Ógras Youth centre. Among the choices will be songs from epic movies including The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, High School Musical, Little Shop of Horrors, Top Hat, Beauty and the Beast, Grease and much more!

Advertisement

Harry, who attended Ógras in his younger days and has brought drama workshops to the centre, recently completed a run of ‘Into the Woods’ musicals with the NI Opera in the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

He said, “Myself and Eamonn, who teaches music in schools, decided to put on something towards the end of summer. I previously did Christmas Shows in aid of St Vincent de Paul and Trócaire and thought it would be good to give something back to Ógras who were badly affected through the Covid pandemic.

“I approached Shane McDonald, who is Leader in Charge, and he was very enthusiastic about the idea. It has been supported brilliantly by the community and the council”.

A cast of 26 adults are busy in rehearsals along with a junior ensemble. The show is being choreographed by professional actor Sean O’Neill from Ardboe while among the cast are renowned local singers Tommy Nixon, Orla McStay-O’Neill and Ellie O’Neill.

A live band will also add to what promises to be a smashing show, with Mark Faloon on drums, Ross Lavery guitar, Damian Donnelly on bass and producer Eamon McGarrity and Sara Jane Kelly on keyboards.

Harry added, “We are buzzing and the town is looking forward to the shows. Ticket sales are going great and hopefully after the first night, everyone will be talking about it and encouraging others along for Saturday’s production. It is the first time a lot of the cast did a show in three years and we are really looking forward to it.”

The show begins at 7pm tonight (Friday) and Saturday: Adults £10 Concession £7. (Group bookings available). For more information and tickets visit the Facebook page ‘Ógras Centre Coalisland’.