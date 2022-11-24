Coalisland to host Tyrone Fleadh again next year

COALISLAND Clonoe Comhaltas have been successful in their bid to host the Tyrone Fleadh in 2023 after the huge success of this year’s event which saw thousands visit the town.

In what is seen as a huge boost for both the Comhaltas branch and the local community, Coalisland will be the venue for the four day event which will take place from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28.

The Tyrone County Board were very impressed with the success of this year’s Fleadh and the bid submitted by the Branch to host it again next year.

Advertisement

Chairperson Eamonn Campbell said, “There was significant interest from other Comhaltas Branches within Tyrone to host the 2023 Fleadh and they also submitted very strong applications. However, the vote went to Coalisland Clonoe based on the strength of the application we submitted and the strength of the Branch Committee.

“I want to pay tribute to our Committee for their unending dedication and commitment to the Branch and their enthusiasm for hosting the Fleadh two years running.

“There will be a lot of hard work ahead to get ready for the Fleadh but our volunteers are up for the challenge and I can assure the local community and Fleadh patrons we will match and exceed the success of Fleadh Thír Eoghain 2022.”

It is estimated the Fleadh brought 12,000 visitors to Coalisland this year over the weekend through the competitions in St Joseph’s College on the Saturday and Sunday, the vintage and cultural parades, concerts, ‘Gig Rig’ and sessions in local bars.

The Coalisland Clonoe Branch hopes to add more family and community events to the programme in 2023 and they are looking forward to a weekend full of entertainment, craic agus cheoil. Anyone who would like to get involved through sponsorship or volunteering should get in touch with any committee member or through Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas on social media.