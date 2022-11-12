Colette snaps top prize with stunning photo

AN amateur photographer from Ardboe has snapped up a top prize with a stunning image of her little niece.

Colette Callan saw the online competition organised by Specsavers Strabane and submitted a photograph of her young niece, Sarah O’Neill making a wish with a dandelion in Colette’s late father’s meadow.

“The meadow had grown wildflowers throughout and it was just beautiful. The girls were playing and I told them about the dandelions, and how when we were little we would blow on them and make a wish,” explained Colette.

Advertisement

“Sarah just loved it, got down on her hunkers, and started making her wish. I snapped the photo there and then and thought nothing about it until I heard about the competition. They were asking for photos that celebrated the beauty to be found every day in our county, and I thought that photo was very fitting.

“My late father would’ve loved it. He was very into nature, loved the outdoors and loved to see the wildflowers in the meadow.”

Colette won amateur photography goodies including a Google Pixel 6 Pro phone, a tripod with Bluetooth remote and a portable battery charging case to make sure she doesn’t lose power when out and about.