Colourful month ahead for Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre

  • 28 August 2025
The Strule Arts Centre lit up during a previous initiative.
THE Strule Arts Centre in Omagh will be lit up in a series of symbolic colours throughout September to mark several important awareness campaigns and commemorative events.

On Friday, September 19, the building will be illuminated in green for World Mitochondrial Disease Week.

Mitochondrial disease (mito) is a genetic illness affecting energy production predominantly in the major organs.

The following day, the local arts will be lit up pink for what would have been Ellie Nicholl’s 18th birthday.

Ellie, who was from Enniskillen, died in 2016 from a rare genetic disorder.

In her memory, the charity Ellie’s Retreat in Castle Archdale was established and over 250 bereaved families have found solace in free respite breaks at the centre.

On Sunday, September 21, the Strule Arts Centre will be lit up purple for World Alzheimer’s Day

On Monday, September 22, the building also be illuminated in pink for Organ Donation Week.

On Saturday, September 27, the local building will be lit up blue for St Vincent de Paul Day.

The international charity has a strong membership Omagh, and last year its volunteers offered £5 million in assistance to local families and individuals across the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area.

