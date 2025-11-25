Comedy duo bringing their new Christmas show to Tyrone venues

IF you had plans for a quiet Christmas, now you don’t, as you are formally invited to the biggest Christmas party of the year by non-other than local comedy duo Grimes and McKee as they take their newest sketch show ‘Christmas Do’ on the road.

Written and performed by Conor Grimes and Alan McKee (New Ireland, St Mungo’s, The History of the Troubles (Accordin’ to My Da), ‘Christmas Do’ is a sketch comedy show taking a look back over the year and drawing attention to some of the strange and quirky goings-on of the festive season.

Whilst the comedy duo’s Christmas do is usually a coffee and a sausage roll at a filling station, this year, they’re having a proper Christmas do on stage, and everybody is invited.

Come and see how the posh Alistairs got on at a Kneecap gig, how the Culchies enjoyed the hospitality at the Open golf, and reminisce with a 1950s Ulster Christmas.

Watch Santa try to cope with Trump’s tariffs, and join Uncle Bertie as he goes Christmas shopping with just a fiver on him.

With Turlough and Traylough’s Folk Club, the Ulster Scots soap opera ‘Glenarm’, singing, dancing and geriatric acrobatics, it is sure to be a Christmas do you will never forget… No matter how hard you try!

The duo are no strangers to putting an alternative spin on Christmas as over the years they have produced numerous alternative Christmas shows such as ‘Buttons Hole, Panto is Arse’, ‘Plucked and Stuffed’, ‘Driving Home for Christmas’, ‘The Nativity… What the Donkey Saw’ and ‘Santa Claus… What the Reindeer Saw’.

Grimes and McKee’s ‘Christmas Do’ will hit the road this December, stopping off in Tyrone for two shows in the Craic Theatre, Coalisland on December 19, and the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on December 28.

Tickets to both the Tyrone shows can be purchased online at www.craicartscentre.co.uk and www.struleartscentre.co.uk