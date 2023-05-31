Conal returns to the stage this weekend with ‘Knot Again’

The stage is no place for the faint of heart, and the world of show businesses can be a merciless one, indeed.

Most who dare to enter it fail, while others enjoy but a brief bout of fame, only to quietly slip back into obscurity soon after.

However, for a select few performers, the world takes to them, and they take to the world.

Finding their following, they catch the imagination of a crowd, and together they form a relationship that lasts decades.

This is the case for the much-loved comedian and actor, Conal Gallen. And, as many you will be happy to hear, Conal will be coming back to Tyrone this weekend.

Performing what might be the last ever tour of ‘Knot Again’, a play written by Conal and his son, Rory, the Donegal man will be in the Bardic Theatre, Donaghmore, this Saturday night.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald about his decision to roll out one last tour of his fan-favourite play, Conal said that it was simply ‘too much craic to say no’.

“This is actually my sixth play,” said Conal. “It was written by myself and my son Rory, and performed by Jack Quinn and Paddy McMenamin and I, and we have some craic doing it!”

The play concerns an older man and woman who decide to renew their marital vows.

“However, they do not do it out of love,” explained Conal, “but, rather, because Bridie [the wife] wants a new kitchen!”

Are you, too, intrigued by the connection between recommitting to one’s wedding vows and getting a new kitchen fitted?

“Ah ah,” joked Conal, “I could not be giving that one away. You’ll have to be in the Bardic if that itch is to be scratched.”

Conal, who is best known for his wild and unrehearsed stand-up, said that the purpose of this play is to lift people out of their difficult lives, and allow them to forget their troubles for a couple of hours.

“It is all a bit of craic, and what we hope to do is give people a laugh; one that lets them forget their woes for a while,” said Conal, earnestly.

To engage in the use of lazy cliche: If you go to the show, expect the unexpected.

“There are always a few lines thrown in here and there that even the other cast members do not know about.

“The audience can always feel it, and it adds another layer of fun to whole thing.

“Come on down and give it a watch. It is going be great craic!”

The show starts at 8pm, and tickets are available from: www.bardictheatre.com/events.